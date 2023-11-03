goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSY

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$116.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$135.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.