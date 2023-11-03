Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) PT Lowered to $2.65 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $2.65 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of -56.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

