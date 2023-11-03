Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

