Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.76 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

