Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Shares of OMAB opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

