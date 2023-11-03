Guggenheim Downgrades Stem (NYSE:STEM) to Neutral

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Stem Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

