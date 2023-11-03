Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,659 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

