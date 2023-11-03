HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

