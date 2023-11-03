HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,261,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

