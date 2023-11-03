HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 642,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $137.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.