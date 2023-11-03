HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.