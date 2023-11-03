HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $782,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

