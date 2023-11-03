HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average of $193.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

