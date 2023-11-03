HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
