HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

