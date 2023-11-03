HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMAR. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of XMAR stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.