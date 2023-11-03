HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 104,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

