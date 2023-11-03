HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 10,339 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 161.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

