HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 15,672 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 496,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 172,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

