HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $599.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.