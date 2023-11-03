HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $356.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.08 and a 200-day moving average of $340.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

