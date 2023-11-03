HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 26,242 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.