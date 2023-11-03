HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average of $261.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.