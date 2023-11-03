HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 37,362 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,362 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,235,000. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 433,106 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

