HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 305,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 88.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 192,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,803,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 680,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

