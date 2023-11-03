HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,448 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $17.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

