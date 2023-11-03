HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.