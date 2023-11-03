HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 2.60% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIVA opened at $22.51 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.