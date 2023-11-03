HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.63 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $709.49 million, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $115.41.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

