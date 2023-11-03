HC Wainwright Increases Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $34.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

