HC Wainwright Raises Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $28.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $21,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,845,859. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

