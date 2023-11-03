Head to Head Comparison: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -421.17% -84.05% -52.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adynxx and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,160.64%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Sintx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 1.13 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Adynxx beats Sintx Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

