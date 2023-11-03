Head to Head Survey: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) versus Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Immuneering has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvalent has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Immuneering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuvalent 0 3 5 0 2.63

Immuneering currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 237.50%. Nuvalent has a consensus price target of $59.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A -46.67% -42.47% Nuvalent N/A -25.59% -24.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and Nuvalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $320,000.00 548.63 -$50.51 million ($1.93) -3.11 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$81.85 million ($1.85) -29.79

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immuneering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuvalent beats Immuneering on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

