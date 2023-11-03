Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.19. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.