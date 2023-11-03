HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

HilleVax Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HilleVax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

