HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
HilleVax Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.11.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.