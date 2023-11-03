Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.00

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.81 ($1.20), with a volume of 646520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.55 ($1.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £515.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,664.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.74.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

