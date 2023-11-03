Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.00

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98.81 ($1.20), with a volume of 646520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.55 ($1.14).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 0.4 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.