Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 23,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.