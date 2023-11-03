Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,842 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AZZ worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

