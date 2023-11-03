Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,971 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

