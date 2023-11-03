Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.05 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

