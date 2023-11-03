Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.14.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.