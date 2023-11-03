Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,838.62 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.92 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,860.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

