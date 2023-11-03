Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,546 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

