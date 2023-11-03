Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after buying an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after acquiring an additional 386,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

