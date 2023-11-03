Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

