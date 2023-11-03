Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.17 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $130.17 million and $5.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.10 or 0.00026491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,299,825 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

