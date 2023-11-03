Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

