Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $597.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $31.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.85.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

