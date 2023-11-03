Huntsman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

