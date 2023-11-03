Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 206.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

